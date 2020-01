Pisarka, aktorka, aktywistka - zrezygnowały z kupowania nowych ubrań. W trosce o planetę

Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.

Boycott fast fashion= boycott broken system that uses natural resources whitout a limits, people without fair wadges, and producing waste we all have to handle. Enough is enough!!! I will Watch them burning with a great pleasure same as they thought can destroy part of our prescious world. No more greenwashing No more bullshiting No more impossible targets and promises that are never truth. Only serious overall steps. There is enough solutions in the whole wide world just to much greed and not enough good will. #boycotttoxicfashion #boycottfastfashion #waste #waterpollution #responsibility #brokensystem #fastfashion