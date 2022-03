As of today, @WHO has verified 26 attacks on health care in #Ukraine between 24 Feb-9 Mar, incl. the maternity hospital in Mariupol; In total, 12 people died and 34 have been injured. More incidents are being verified. WHO strongly condemns these attacks. https://t.co/EbmPFpY1jn pic.twitter.com/sBIfIFHdAq