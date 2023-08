Arise, Sir Penguin 🐧🫡



The highest-ranking penguin in the world, Sir Nils Olav III, has been promoted to Major General by the Norwegian King's Guard 🏅



Sir Nils now holds the third highest rank in the Norwegian Army!



Find out more about Sir Nils 👉 https://t.co/mQ4zGKqUbk