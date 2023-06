Today, LTG Jaroslaw Gromadzinski 🇵🇱took command of #Eurocorps succeeding LTG Peter Devogelaere 🇧🇪

For the 1st time in the history of the #multinational HQ, the commander is appointed from Polish Armed Forces #WojskoPolskie , as agreed by the framework nations 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇧🇪🇪🇸🇱🇺🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/8c7EH1qhsH