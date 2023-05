The CO2UT gravel race was yesterday.



Trans-identified male cyclist Lesley (Wesley) Mumford was🥇 in the women's 40-49 age group (out of 14) and 6/33 for women overall on the 100 mile course.



Lesley doesn't know why no one else showed up for the podium!#ThisNeverHappens pic.twitter.com/MtVUTrI91X