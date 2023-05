⚡️@mod_russia: 🇷🇺 air defence radars detected 2 aerial targets flying in the direction of 🇷🇺 state border over the Baltic Sea.



❗️The targets were classified as 2 🇺🇸 Air Force B-52H strategic bombers.



A Su-35 fighter jet scrambled to prevent a violation of 🇷🇺 state border. pic.twitter.com/3u9IRFC5iK