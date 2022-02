⚡️A tank of the Russian-controlled militants fired near Shchastia town in the Luhansk region.



As of 18:00, the Russians shelled positions of 🇺🇦 60 times. They fired 1,498 rounds of ammunition at the Ukrainian army.



On the photo: the consequences of shelling today in Shchastia. pic.twitter.com/QJoq60xIDL