#Tunisia: 43 migrants are missing and 84 were rescued after their boat which set off from the port of #Zuwara, #Libya, overturned off #Zarzis, said the head of @CroissantRouge section in #Medenine, adding the rescued are mostly from #Sudan, #Eritrea and #Bangladesh. #TAP_En pic.twitter.com/ipHQmhQ1wA