Wybuch wulkanu na Filipinach. Tysiące osób ewakuowano

Dark phreatomagmatic plume from Taal Volcano's eruption today. Taal Volcano is now alert level 3.



Please pray for everyone's safety who live near Taal or Batangas. 🙏



Remember: Stay calm. Always be alert and vigilant. Prepare the essentials.



