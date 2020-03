Agata Nowicka: najbardziej lubię rysować portrety kobiet

View this post on Instagram

So proud to be a part of this project! Portrait of Anna Walentynowicz - an important activist within Solidarity movement that fought communism in Poland, for @time's 100 Women of The Year project, featuring 100 women who defined the last century. This was special, I was born 4 years before 1980, in Gdansk! Huge thanks to amazing AD Skye Quinn, for making me a part of this 💖💖💖 . . . #illustration #Solidarity #editorial #portraitdrawing #portraitillustration #illo #editorialillustration #portrait #artdirector #AnnaWalentynowicz #drawing #pixel #portret #illustrators #digitaldrawing #illustratorsoninstagram #drawingpeople #artdirection #pressillustration #illustratorsofinstagram #illustagram #polskailustracja #drawingwomen #womenwhodraw #illustrationart #ilustracja #agatanowicka #portraitartist #timemagazine