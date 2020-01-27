75. rocznica wyzwolenia obozu w Auschwitz. Księżna Kate zrobiła zdjęcia ocalałym z Holokaustu
Księżna Cambridge jest jedną z najczęściej fotografowanych kobiet na świecie. Tym razem jednak to ona wcieliła się w rolę fotografa i wykonała portrety ocalałym z Holokaustu. Będą one stanowiły element wystawy, którą tworzy rodzina królewska. W ten sposób Pałac Kensington chce uczcić 75. rocznicę wyzwolenia obozu w Auschwitz.
Fotografie staną się elementem wystawy, na której pokazane zostaną zdjęcia 75 ocalałych z Holokaustu oraz ich rodzin. Liczba symbolizuje 75. rocznicę wyzwolenia obozu, która przypada na 27 stycznia 2020 roku.
Żona księcia Williama zrobiła zdjęcia Stevenowi Frankowi oraz Yvonne Bernstein, którym udało się przeżyć II wojnę światową. 84-letni Frank pozował w towarzystwie prawnuczek: 13-letniej Trixie i 15-letniej Maggie Fleet.
Bernstein zrobiono zdjęcie razem z 11-letnią prawnuczką Chloe Wright.
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
As part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren. The first photograph features Steven Frank with his granddaughters, Maggie and Trixie. Alongside his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to Westerbork transit camp then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were 3 of only 93 children who survived the camp - 15,000 children were sent there. The Duchess also photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe. Yvonne was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names. The Duchess said: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.” The portraits will form part of a new exhibition opening later this year by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety , which will feature 75 images of survivors and their family members. The exhibition will honour the victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst inspiring people to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who endured Nazi persecution. Portraits ©The Duchess of Cambridge
W oświadczeniu zamieszczonym w mediach społecznościowych napisano, że rodziny przyniosły na sesję przedmioty o znaczeniu osobistym, które widać na fotografiach.
Dodano, że rodzina królewska chce w ten sposób uhonorować ocalałych i ich życie, jakie stworzyli, osiedlając się w Wielkiej Brytanii.
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
This photo, taken by The Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal), is of Yvonne Bernstein, originally from Germany, who was a hidden child in France throughout most of the Holocaust. She is pictured with her granddaughter Chloe Wright, aged 11. Speaking about the project, RPS Patron, The Duchess of Cambridge said: ‘The harrowing atrocities of the Holocaust, which were caused by the most unthinkable evil, will forever lay heavy in our hearts. Yet it is so often through the most unimaginable adversity that the most remarkable people flourish. Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet. They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were some of the lucky few to make it through. Their stories will stay with me forever. Whilst I have been lucky enough to meet two of the now very few survivors, I recognise not everyone in the future will be able to hear these stories first hand. It is vital that their memories are preserved and passed on to future generations, so that what they went through will never be forgotten. One of the most moving accounts I read as a young girl was ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ which tells a very personal reflection of life under Nazi occupation from a child’s perspective. Her sensitive and intimate interpretation of the horrors of the time was one of the underlying inspirations behind the images. I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.’ Project in collaboration with @holocaustmemorialdaytrust & @jewishnewsuk to mark 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust. A special commemorative exhibition announced soon. For more information please read #linkinbio
Księżna powiedziała, że uczestnicy jej sesji "wspominają swoje doświadczenia ze smutkiem, ale także z wdzięcznością, że byli jednymi z nielicznych szczęściarzy, którzy przetrwali". "Ich historie pozostaną ze mną na zawsze" - dodała.
"Chociaż miałam szczęście spotkać dwoje z bardzo niewielu ocalałych, zdaję sobie sprawę, że w przyszłości nie każdy będzie miał okazję usłyszeć ich historie z pierwszej ręki. Ważne jest, aby ich wspomnienia zostały zachowane i przekazane przyszłym pokoleniem aby to, przez co przeszli, nie zostało zapomniane" – powiedziała Middleton.
