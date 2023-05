1/ British #hacker Joseph O'Connor pleads guilty to his role in the 2020 #Twitter hack and other cybercrimes, including SIM swapping and cyberstalking. Extradited from Spain, he faces up to 77 years in prison and will forfeit over $794,000. https://t.co/3zPxLB8WaR pic.twitter.com/0iYTHVdHZk