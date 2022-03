Held a meeting with 🇵🇱 @MorawieckiM, 🇨🇿 @P_Fiala, 🇸🇮 @JJansaSDS. Top agenda - international assistance and reconstruction of 🇺🇦. Working together to ensure that the funds & property of the Russian Federation will be paid to Ukraine to restore everything destroyed by 🇷🇺 aggressor. pic.twitter.com/ihmOwwGdIo