🆕😷Excess mortality in the EU was +23% in December 2021 (compared with the averages of the same month in 2016 – 2019).

This varied across the EU: from +4% in 🇸🇪Sweden and +5% in 🇫🇮Finland and 🇮🇹Italy, up to +60% in 🇸🇰Slovakia and +69% in 🇵🇱Poland.

👉https://t.co/GXlcYg5vO4 pic.twitter.com/6cfGWjARKD