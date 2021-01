Katastrofa samolotu w Brazylii. Nie żyją piłkarze

Piłkarze lecieli do Goianii na poniedziałkowy mecz z ekipą Vila Nova.

Brazil: The president and four footballers of Palmas Fútbol y Regatas, a club in the fourth division of the Brazilian Championship, died in a plane crash along with the pilot of the aircraft in which they were traveling to the city of Goiania to play a match. pic.twitter.com/uTGAB49XKu