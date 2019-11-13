Mural Grety Thunberg. "To córka Putina", "przybyła, by zniszczyć kapitalizm"
Wysoka na 18 metrów i szeroka na 10 - taka jest… Greta Thunberg. Argentyński artysta Andrés Iglesias stworzył w San Francisco mural z podobizną szwedzkiej aktywistki klimatycznej. W sieci zawrzało. Internauci porównują jej z prezydentem Rosji.
"Jestem bardziej niż kiedykolwiek przekonany, że to córka Putina, a komisje wysłały ją, by zniszczyć Amerykę i kapitalizm" - czytamy na Twitterze.
Mural znajduje się nieopodal Union Square w San Francisco (USA, Kalifonia).
Iglesias wykonał go na bezpłatne zlecenie organizacji na rzecz klimatu "One Atmosphere".
Good news! We will be dedicating the Greta mural tomorrow (Tuesday) between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m., and we have an exciting surprise. As luck would have it, the San Francisco Symphony's Jonathan Ring, inspired by Greta's work, coincidentally just completed composing FANFARE FOR GRETA for Symphonic Brass and Timpani. The San Francisco Conservatory of Music Brass Ensemble - made up of two dozen incredibly talented young musicians - has volunteered to perform the beautiful piece on the street below the mural as part of the dedication. Paul Welcomer of the San Francisco Symphony will conduct. While we understand that Greta is not looking for fanfare, this music was made to convey the inspiration and hope that many of us feel she represents. For those interested in meeting the artist, organizers, and other participants, we will be getting together in the library on the eighth floor of the Native Sons Building at 414 Mason at 6 p.m. to say a few words. Then we will dedicate the mural at 6:30 out on the street. Hope to see you there! #climatechange #globalwarming #schoolstrike4climate #sanfrancisco #unionsquaresf #art #mural #music @sfsymphony
"Musimy troszczyć się o nasz świat"
- Farbę nakładałem ręcznie, za pomocą wałka. Głównym jej składnikiem jest woda, więc nie ma wpływu na środowiska - podkreślił.
Dodał, że ma nadzieję, że "mural uświadomi ludziom, że musimy troszczyć się o nasz świat".
"Córka Putina"
Mimo szlachetnych intencji, w internecie nie zabrakło ironicznych komentarzy. Sugerowano, że Szwedka jest "córką Putina". Iglesias wyjaśnił mediom, że podobieństwo do prezydenta Rosji było niezamierzone.
I'm more convinced than ever that Greta Thunberg is really Putin's daughter and the commies have sent her out to destroy American and capitalism pic.twitter.com/H7yKgHSFF6— DogePalara (@DucadiSpalato) November 10, 2019
What if Greta Thunberg is just a performance art character piece put on by Putin? pic.twitter.com/KGZWNT8CSg— JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) November 9, 2019
"Zniszczyliście mi marzenia"
Nastoletnia aktywistka zasłynęła poruszającym przemówieniem wygłoszonym podczas szczytu klimatycznego ONZ. - Jak mogliście. To wszystko jest złe. Ukradliście mi marzenia i dzieciństwo swoimi pustymi słowami - mówiła.
