Mural Grety Thunberg. "To córka Putina", "przybyła, by zniszczyć kapitalizm"

"Jestem bardziej niż kiedykolwiek przekonany, że to córka Putina, a komisje wysłały ją, by zniszczyć Amerykę i kapitalizm" - czytamy na Twitterze.

Mural znajduje się nieopodal Union Square w San Francisco (USA, Kalifonia).

Iglesias wykonał go na bezpłatne zlecenie organizacji na rzecz klimatu "One Atmosphere".

ZOBACZ: Wyprzedziła Gretę Thunberg o 27 lat

"Musimy troszczyć się o nasz świat"

- Farbę nakładałem ręcznie, za pomocą wałka. Głównym jej składnikiem jest woda, więc nie ma wpływu na środowiska - podkreślił.

Dodał, że ma nadzieję, że "mural uświadomi ludziom, że musimy troszczyć się o nasz świat".

"Córka Putina"

Mimo szlachetnych intencji, w internecie nie zabrakło ironicznych komentarzy. Sugerowano, że Szwedka jest "córką Putina". Iglesias wyjaśnił mediom, że podobieństwo do prezydenta Rosji było niezamierzone.

I'm more convinced than ever that Greta Thunberg is really Putin's daughter and the commies have sent her out to destroy American and capitalism pic.twitter.com/H7yKgHSFF6