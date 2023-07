ATTACK ON ODESA 🇺🇦



Crimean news reports that this was a 🇷🇺 Kaliber missile, launched against the port city of Odesa 🇺🇦, tonight.



The only good news:



So many Crimean took videos and put them on social media that now we know where the 🇷🇺 missile launch site is located. 😉 pic.twitter.com/GncBchh8Uv