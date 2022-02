Winter 2022 #EconomicForecast of the @EU_Commission has been published:#Poland's growth rate for 2021-2023 is significantly higher than #EU average.



In 2021 🇵🇱 level of GDP is to reach 5.7% putting our economy back to its pre-pandemic output path, 5.5% in 2022 & 4.2 in 2023. pic.twitter.com/zNxEnl9Xtd