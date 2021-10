This was the moment the aurora blew my mind. I have never seen the aurora really DANCE like this! Last night was one for the books!#aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights@ItsAstroKota @levikj @weatherchannel @CNNweather @TamithaSkov @LachDonna @KimHinesSN @AuroraJAnderson pic.twitter.com/zs5Xx9k7UW