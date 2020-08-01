Zderzenie dwóch samolotów na Alasce. Są ofiary
Siedem osób zginęło w kolizji dwóch niewielkich samolotów w pobliżu miasta Soldotna na Alasce - poinformował w piątek gubernator tego stanu Mike Dunleavy. Wśród ofiar jest lokalny polityk.
Póki co nie wiadomo, co było przyczyną tego wypadku.
Jednosilnikowe maszyny typu Piper PA-12 i Havilland DHC-2 Beavery zderzyły się w powietrzu, około 3 km od lotniska Soldotna, przy bardzo dobrej pogodzie i widoczności.
[01.08-02:40] #Soldotna #Borough Penisola di #Kenai #Alaska #incidente SCONTRO IN VOLO tra due aerei leggeri 7 morti pic.twitter.com/QdiZ7jjOrh— Emergenza24 (@Emergenza24) August 1, 2020
Sześć osób zginęło na miejscu, jedna zmarła w drodze do szpitala.
Wśród ofiar jest 67-letni Gary Knopp, republikański deputowany do parlamentu Alaski. Knopp pilotował jedną z maszyn i był jedyną osobą na jej pokładzie. Sześć pozostałych osób leciało drugim samolotem.
I have received confirmation that, in addition to the tragic death of Rep. Knopp, six others lost their lives in the mid-air collision above Soldotna this morning. Among them was a family visiting Alaska from South Carolina, fishing guide David Rogers of Kansas...(1/2)— Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) July 31, 2020
...and local pilot Greg Bell, a much-loved, longtime resident of the Kenai. Rose and I are heartbroken for the families of today's victims, and I can assure them that investigators will have the State's full cooperation as they begin to unravel this morning's tragic events. (2/2)— Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) July 31, 2020
Komentarze