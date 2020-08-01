Zderzenie dwóch samolotów na Alasce. Są ofiary

Zderzenie dwóch samolotów na Alasce. Są ofiary
Reuters
Samoloty zderzyły się w powietrzu, około 3 km od lotniska

Siedem osób zginęło w kolizji dwóch niewielkich samolotów w pobliżu miasta Soldotna na Alasce - poinformował w piątek gubernator tego stanu Mike Dunleavy. Wśród ofiar jest lokalny polityk.

Póki co nie wiadomo, co było przyczyną tego wypadku.

 

Jednosilnikowe maszyny typu Piper PA-12 i Havilland DHC-2 Beavery zderzyły się w powietrzu, około 3 km od lotniska Soldotna, przy bardzo dobrej pogodzie i widoczności.

 

 

Sześć osób zginęło na miejscu, jedna zmarła w drodze do szpitala.

 

Wśród ofiar jest 67-letni Gary Knopp, republikański deputowany do parlamentu Alaski. Knopp pilotował jedną z maszyn i był jedyną osobą na jej pokładzie. Sześć pozostałych osób leciało drugim samolotem.

 

dk/ PAP
