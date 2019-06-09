Pożar w Londynie. Płonie cały sześciopiętrowy apartamentowiec
Stu strażaków i 15 samochodów strażackich walczy z pożarem, który objął sześć pięter budynku mieszkalnego w Londynie - poinformowała w niedzielę straż pożarna na Twitterze. Policja zamyka drogi dojazdowe do płonącego budynku we wschodnim Londynie. Na razie nie wiadomo, czy ktoś został poszkodowany, nieznane są też przyczyny pożaru.
Policja zablokowała możliwość dojazdu do budynku. Utrudnienia w ruchu dotyczą całego wschodniego Londynu.
Na razie brak jest informacji, czy są osoby poszkodowane. Agencja Reutera podaje wstępnie, że w pożarze nikt nie ucierpiał.
We've currently got 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters attending a fire at a block of flats in #Barking. Ground floor to the sixth floor are alight. https://t.co/fHtGyRtbgD pic.twitter.com/NXqaCuWDO2— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 9 czerwca 2019
The speed in which this fire in #barking spread was crazy! Nothing learned from #Grenfell #barkingfire pic.twitter.com/5mdceE4pAS— MARAJA (@MARAJA_7) 9 czerwca 2019
#Barking— World Trending News (@scottttzkardi) 9 czerwca 2019
BREAKING: A huge blaze has erupted in a new build block of apartments believed to be Barking Riverside on De Pass Gardens in east London. #London
London #Fire Brigade say they have around 70 firefighters at the scene. pic.twitter.com/LLfN2ji6ca
my heart is absolutely shattered on seeing the fire in barking riverside - despite the residents complaining on the use of wood on the flats being dangerous and now there’s a family including children who weren’t fortunate to escape @LQHomesMatter @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/esdcRuVi6i— amara (@amarasmh) 9 czerwca 2019
Barking riverside fire still spreading, hope everyone managed to exit pic.twitter.com/trQaH3YgME— عمران (@imraann0) 9 czerwca 2019
A huge fire has broken out at a block of luxury flats in East London today.— Capital Moments (@CapitalMoments) 9 czerwca 2019
Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters have been called to tackle the inferno in De Pass Gardens in Barking. https://t.co/aRbmgEP9rI pic.twitter.com/LHJn2kT2vY
Planujemy kontynuację tematu.
