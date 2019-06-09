Pożar w Londynie. Płonie cały sześciopiętrowy apartamentowiec

Świat
Pożar w Londynie. Płonie cały sześciopiętrowy apartamentowiec
Twitter/Amara

Stu strażaków i 15 samochodów strażackich walczy z pożarem, który objął sześć pięter budynku mieszkalnego w Londynie - poinformowała w niedzielę straż pożarna na Twitterze. Policja zamyka drogi dojazdowe do płonącego budynku we wschodnim Londynie. Na razie nie wiadomo, czy ktoś został poszkodowany, nieznane są też przyczyny pożaru.

Policja zablokowała możliwość dojazdu do budynku. Utrudnienia w ruchu dotyczą całego wschodniego Londynu. 

 

Na razie brak jest informacji, czy są osoby poszkodowane. Agencja Reutera podaje wstępnie, że w pożarze nikt nie ucierpiał.  

 

 

Planujemy kontynuację tematu.

 

 

WIDEO - Ponad 100 kg materiałów wybuchowych i 30 detonatorów. Wielkie wyburzanie mostu w Kolumbii
pgo/grz/ polsatnews.pl, PAP
LONDYN POŻAR STRAŻ POZARNA ŚWIAT

Chcesz być na bieżąco z najnowszymi newsami?

Jesteśmy w aplikacji na Twój telefon. Sprawdź nas!

Dostępne w Google Play
Pobierz z App Store

Komentarze

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 