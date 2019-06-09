Pożar w Londynie. Płonie cały sześciopiętrowy apartamentowiec

Policja zablokowała możliwość dojazdu do budynku. Utrudnienia w ruchu dotyczą całego wschodniego Londynu.

Na razie brak jest informacji, czy są osoby poszkodowane. Agencja Reutera podaje wstępnie, że w pożarze nikt nie ucierpiał.

We've currently got 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters attending a fire at a block of flats in #Barking. Ground floor to the sixth floor are alight. https://t.co/fHtGyRtbgD pic.twitter.com/NXqaCuWDO2 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 9 czerwca 2019

The speed in which this fire in #barking spread was crazy! Nothing learned from #Grenfell #barkingfire pic.twitter.com/5mdceE4pAS — MARAJA (@MARAJA_7) 9 czerwca 2019

#Barking

BREAKING: A huge blaze has erupted in a new build block of apartments believed to be Barking Riverside on De Pass Gardens in east London. #London

London #Fire Brigade say they have around 70 firefighters at the scene. pic.twitter.com/LLfN2ji6ca — World Trending News (@scottttzkardi) 9 czerwca 2019

my heart is absolutely shattered on seeing the fire in barking riverside - despite the residents complaining on the use of wood on the flats being dangerous and now there’s a family including children who weren’t fortunate to escape @LQHomesMatter @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/esdcRuVi6i — amara (@amarasmh) 9 czerwca 2019

Barking riverside fire still spreading, hope everyone managed to exit pic.twitter.com/trQaH3YgME — عمران‎ (@imraann0) 9 czerwca 2019

A huge fire has broken out at a block of luxury flats in East London today.



Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters have been called to tackle the inferno in De Pass Gardens in Barking. https://t.co/aRbmgEP9rI pic.twitter.com/LHJn2kT2vY — Capital Moments (@CapitalMoments) 9 czerwca 2019

Planujemy kontynuację tematu.

pgo/grz/ polsatnews.pl, PAP