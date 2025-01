In 2023, the average life satisfaction rating in the EU was 7.3 on a scale from 0 to 10. 🙂☹️



Highest in:

🇫🇮Finland ( 7.8)

🇧🇪Belgium, 🇦🇹Austria, 🇷🇴Romania, and 🇸🇮Slovenia (each at 7.7)



Lowest in:

🇧🇬Bulgaria (5.9)

🇱🇻Latvia and 🇬🇷Greece (both 6.9)



➡️ https://t.co/2fcztLioBZ pic.twitter.com/FbQ09H8GSZ