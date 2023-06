Pomoc dla polskich rolników. Jest decyzja Komisji Europejskiej

❗️I welcome today’s overwhelming positive opinion of the Management Committee in @EUAgri on the second package of support measure worth €100 million for🇧🇬,🇭🇺,🇵🇱,🇷🇴 & 🇸🇰 farmers that can be coupled with national financing up to 200%.



The third package is underway.



/1 https://t.co/ozMOx5A1ny